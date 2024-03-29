IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.81 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.