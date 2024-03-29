IFG Advisory LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

