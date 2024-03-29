IFG Advisory LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

