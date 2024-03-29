IFG Advisory LLC Has $859,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NYSE NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

