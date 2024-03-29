IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,058,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.