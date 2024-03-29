IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.