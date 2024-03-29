IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

