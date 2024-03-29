IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
