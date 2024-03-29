IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

