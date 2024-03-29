IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 257 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

