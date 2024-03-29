IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.