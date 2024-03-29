IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

