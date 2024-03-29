IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKQ opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

