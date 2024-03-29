IFG Advisory LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $79.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

