IFG Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $946.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

