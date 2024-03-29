IFG Advisory LLC Sells 683 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $115.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

