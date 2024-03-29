IFG Advisory LLC Takes $779,000 Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,599.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 425,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 536,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 188,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.40 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

