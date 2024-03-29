Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $688.04

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.04 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 729.50 ($9.22). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.15), with a volume of 604,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.71) to GBX 1,040 ($13.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 667.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 5,230.77%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,350.31). In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,350.31). Also, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.86) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($75,382.03). Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

