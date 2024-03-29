Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
SMMT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.22.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
