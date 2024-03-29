Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMMT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

