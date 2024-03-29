Insider Buying: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $571.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Synopsys by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

