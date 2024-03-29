Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells 5,434 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Get Our Latest Report on ACAD

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.