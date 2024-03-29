Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells 21,043 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $472,204.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AESI opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

AESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

