Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

