Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells 29,289 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 29,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $129,164.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 430,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,590.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

