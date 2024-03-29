Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Sells 38,996 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 38,996 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $171,972.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,303.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE GETY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $73,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

