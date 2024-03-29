Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.