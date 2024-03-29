International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.71

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.71 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 177.70 ($2.25). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 176.75 ($2.23), with a volume of 41,870,833 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

