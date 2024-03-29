Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.03

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $21.20. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 89,850 shares.

The company has a market cap of $274.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

