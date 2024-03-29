Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.84

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 28085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $698.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

