Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.24

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.24 and traded as high as $72.39. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 18,199 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

