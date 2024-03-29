Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.83

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.79, with a volume of 14545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

