Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Shares Up 0.6%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Acquisition by 3,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

