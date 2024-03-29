Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Iris Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

