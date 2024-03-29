iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

