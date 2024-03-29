iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

