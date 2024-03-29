iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.85

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares during the period.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.