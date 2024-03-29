iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

