iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $299.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $229.26 and a 12-month high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.