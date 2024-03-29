iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $104.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

