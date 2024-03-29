iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.