iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

