ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.53

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.53 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.65). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 53.72 ($0.68), with a volume of 1,127,499 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
