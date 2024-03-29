James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,099.56

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.56 ($13.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($13.65). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.15), with a volume of 11,115 shares.

James Latham Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.56. The firm has a market cap of £225.79 million, a PE ratio of 772.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About James Latham

In related news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £2,531.05 ($3,198.60). In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow bought 223 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £2,531.05 ($3,198.60). Also, insider Piers Latham bought 718 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £4,494.68 ($5,680.12). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,041. Insiders own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

