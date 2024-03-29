Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JSPR opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 486.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

