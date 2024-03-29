Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.02

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.02 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 129.40 ($1.64). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 266,896 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The company has a market capitalization of £544.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($112,536.33). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

