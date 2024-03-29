Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $765.80 and its 200 day moving average is $571.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.