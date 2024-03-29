JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $345.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.07.

RH Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

