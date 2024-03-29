jvl associates llc Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
