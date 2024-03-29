Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.1 %

K stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,183,842. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

