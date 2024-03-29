Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

